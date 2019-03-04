After completing century, Federer rises in rankings

PARIS: Roger Federer’s 100th title lifted him three places to fourth in the ATP rankings on Monday.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the beaten finalist as Federer made history in Dubai also inched up. The Greek climbed one place into the top 10.

Gael Monfils, a beaten semi-finalist, jumped four places and back into the top 20 at 19.

The biggest mover in the men’s rankings was mercurial Australian Nick Kyrgios who beat two top three players, No. 2 Rafael Nadal and No. 3 Alexander Zverev as well as No. 9 John Isner on his way to winning in Acapulco. Kyrgios leaped 39 places to 33rd.

Novak Djokovic took the week off but remains a long way clear at the top, though both Nadal and Zverev gained a handful of points in Mexico.

Guido Pella, who won his first ATP title in Sao Paulo on Sunday also moved up. The Argentine has the same number of points as Kyrgios but is ranked one spot lower at 34. —AFP