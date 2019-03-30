After nurses, seven teachers at same school are pregnant

Web Desk: Seven teachers at the same Kansas elementary school are all pregnant at the same time, report Daily Mail.

The teachers worked together at Oak Street Elementary in Goddard, Kansas didn’t plan any sort of pregnancy pact, but yet they are each welcoming little ones within months and even weeks of each other.

The school announced the simultaneous pregnancies on Facebook.

‘We are so excited to welcome these EIGHT little tiger cubs to our #265Family! (Yes, we counted correctly.),’ the school wrote — pointing out that one mother is having twins.

‘To me, it just becomes comical because it was a lot when there were three of us and then there were four of us and then there were five of us and then there were seven of us,’ fourth grade teacher Tara Johnson said.

‘When I actually went in to tell her, I’m like, “By the way, I drank the water,”‘ said third grade teacher Tiffany Schmidt, who is also expecting.

Have a look at the pictures

