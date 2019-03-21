Akshay Kumar gets defeated by Lady officer

Web Desk: While promoting his movie Kesari, Akshay Kumar visited a BSF camp and posted a lot of videos and pictures from the tour.

One such video shows Kumar getting defeated by a lady officer in a mock fight. He shared the video as an Instagram story.

In the video, Akshay is surrounded by the BSF soldiers and he starts a mock fight with a lady officer as the Kesari song ‘Ajj Singh Garjeya’ plays in the background.

Akshay Kumar begins with some tricks but is soon pinned down by the lady officer. Before the video ends, both of them hug each other.

Directed by Anurag Sinha, Kesari will hit the silver screen on March 21.