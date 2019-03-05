Aleem Khan sent to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday sent former senior provincial minister Abdul Aleem Khan to jail on judicial remand for fifteen days.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Najamul Hassan Bukhari conducted the case proceedings wherein National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced Aleem Khan on expiry of eight-day physical remand.

NAB’s prosecutor submitted that investigations had not been completed yet and requested the court to extend physical remand of the former minister while submitting an application for the purpose.

However, the defence counsel opposed the NAB plea, saying that his client had completed 28 days on physical remand but the Bureau failed to prove anything against him. He submitted that NAB request was unjustified whereas all relevant record had been provided to it.

The court after hearing detailed arguments rejected NAB’s plea and sent former minister to jail on judicial remand for

15 days.

It is pertinent to mention that Aleem Khan was arrested on February 6 when he appeared before the NAB team at its

regional headquarters in connection with the case. —APP