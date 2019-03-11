Ali Zafar sues Meesha Shafi for misrepresentation

Web Desk: The sexual harassment controversy between Ali Zafar and Meesha Shafi has taken a new turn. Singer Ali Zafar has sought legal action against Meesha Shafi for alleged misrepresentation, misstatement and submitting forged documents before a sessions court.

The singer Ali Zafar pleaded in his petition that the statement filed by Meesha Shafi is a complete mismatch to the dates and sequence of the events.

Meesha was in Pakistan on the date confirmed by the oath commissioner and the mentioned events were taken place on abroad.

Zafar’s lawyer Ambreen Qureshi stated, “While the defamation case filed against Shafi by our client is under trial, we have initiated criminal proceedings under section 476 against forged documents, misrepresentation, misstatement and fraud with the honourable court in the reply filed by Shafi to the defamation case filed against her by my client. As lawyers as well as citizens of this country, we all have a duty to identify and expose those who exploit movements for their own personal and professional gain”.

“For almost a year now, we are continually faced with resorts to delaying tactics by the other party, wasting courts’ precious time. The same happened during today’s court hearing. Shockingly, it was also pleaded today that Shafi is out of country while her pictures at the ‘Aurat March’ (Women’s March) were all over social media. It is things like these that make our resolve stronger than ever to set a legal precedent against scurrilous online smear campaigns by publicly bringing to light evidence of the malifide and malicious intent of the defendant and conspirators once and for all and put rest to any fraction of doubt that may be left in anyone’s mind,” Barrister Ambreen Qureshi said.