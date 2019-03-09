An advanced cardiology unit required for Nawaz Sharif’s treatment: family sources

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports were sent to London’s Harley Street Clinic for medical advice, Sharif family’s sources said on Saturday.

According to a private television channel report, the doctors of cardiac disease at the Harley Street Clinic have examined the medical report, the family sources said adding these were the doctors who remained part of the open heart surgery of the former prime minister at London hospital.

The doctors’ panel at the Harley Street were opined that in present health condition it is necessary that the patient should be treated at a hospital with advanced unit of cardiology capable of catering to his medical needs, Sharif family sources said.

Keeping his medical history in mind Nawaz Sharif would also requiring an opinion from electrophysiology doctors, the family sources further said.

It is to mention here that Punjab government decided today to send an emergency ambulance at Kot Lakhpat jail for the ailing former prime minister.

The decision taken in the pursuance of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives to provide best medical facilities to the detained leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

A day earlier, Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Nawaz Sharif, met his father at the prison and later requested on Twitter, saying, “Since he [Nawaz Sharif] hasn’t agreed to be shifted to the hospital & his heart disease has worsened (according to cardiologists sent by the govt to examine him y’day), I request the jail authorities to establish an immediate resuscitation and life saving unit on Jail premises.”

The prime minister has already instructed the Punjab government to let Nawaz Sharif be treated by the doctor and at the hospital of his choice. The premier has further asked to ensure complete implementation of the recommendations given by the medical board, constituted for Nawaz’s checkup. —NNI