Army chief to brief Standing Committee on Defence on border situation

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on April 4 will brief the National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence over the current situation along the Line of Control (LOC), Working Boundary (WB) and international borders in the aftermath of recent conflict between India and Pakistan.

The briefing will be held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi where the COAS will apprise the 21-member committee about measures taken by the armed forces in response to Indian aggression and frequent unprovoked ceasefire violation of the LOC, and the national security.

It will be the second briefing by the COAS to the parliamentarians over one month. Earlier, parliamentarians were briefed in an in-camera session held at Parliament House on Feb 27, the day the Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian fighter jets. However, Prime Minister Imran Khan did not attend the briefing.

The briefing would be attended by a number of prominent leaders from the opposition parties, including former ministers, as they are members of the two committees. —NNI