Army troops on alert, no casualties on Pakistan side in last 24 hours: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: After heavy exchange of fire in the night between Friday and Saturday, there remained relative calm along the Line of Control (LoC) last night with only intermittent fire continuing in Neza Pir, Jandrot and Baghsar Sectors, the military spokesperson said Sunday.

“Pakistani troops remain on alert, and there have been no casualties on the Pakistan side during the past 24 hours,” said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Army’s media wing, in its latest update on the situation along the Line of Control (LoC), said that after heavy exchange of fire on the night between March 1 and 2, there is relative calm along the LoC with blinking firing last night in Neza Pir, Jandrot and Baghsar sectors.

Pakistan armed forces responded effectively to Indian fire by targeting their posts. Pakistan armed forces continue state of alert and vigilance, the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Havaldar Abdul Rabb, who embraced martyrdom in Indian cross-border firing at the Line of Control (LoC) yesterday, was laid to rest with full military honours in Dera Ghazi Khan.

On Saturday, two Pakistani soldiers and two citizens were martyred as Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC.

According to ISPR, the Indian forces targeted civilian population in Nakyal Sector along LoC. “Pakistani forces responded befittingly and targeted Indian posts.”

The Indian Border Security Forces resorted to indiscriminate fire along the LoC yesterday as well soon after Pakistan released the detained Indian pilot through Wagah Border. —NNI