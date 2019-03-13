Asad Umar directs Petroleum ministry to review inflated bills

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar has directed the Ministry of Petroleum to review the inflated bills to reduce burden on consumers.

Chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Energy in Islamabad on Wednesday, Finance Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has already ordered to refund the amount charged from natural gas consumers through inflated bills.

He asked the Petroleum Division to adjust the inflated bills in future billing.

The Committee considered various proposals to make recovery on fast track basis from defaulters of the power sectors and stressed the need to continue campaign against the defaulters.