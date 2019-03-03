Asad Umar pays tribute to martyred soldiers

KARACHI: Finance Minister Asad Umar on Sunday paid rich tribute to the soldiers martyred at the Line of Control (LoC).

In a tweet on Sunday, he said brave sons like Havaldar Abdul Rab Shaheed and Naik Khurram Shaheed were guarantors of the country’s freedom.

The minister prayed before Allah Almighty (SWT) to give us courage for making Pakistan impregnable.

Funeral prayer of Havaldar Abdul Rab Shaheed, who was martyred at Nakiyal Sector, was offered at his native town Dera Ghazi Khan on Sunday.

According to the media wing of armed forces, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), he was laid to rest with full military honour for his supreme sacrifice to defend the motherland.

Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayer) of Naik Khurram Shaheed was offered at Dera Ghazi Khan.

On Saturday, two Pakistani soldiers and two citizens were martyred as Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC.

The ISPR had said Indian forces targeted civilian population in Nakyal Sector along the LoC. “Pakistani forces responded befittingly and targeted Indian posts.” Given the prevailing situation, Pakistan’s armed forces were on high alert, the ISPR said. —NNI