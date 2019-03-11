Asif Ghafoor expresses pleasure over Darren Sammy’s visit to Quaid’s mausoleum

RAWALPINDI: Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Asif Ghafoor on Monday thanked Peshawar Zalmi Skipper Darren Sammy for visiting Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s Mausoleum in Karachi.

“Welcome back dear Darren Sammy. It’s always a pleasure to have you around. Special thanks for the great gesture last night at the tomb of our ‘Father of the Nation’. We greatly value and appreciate,” Asif Ghafoor wrote in a tweet, on his personal Twitter account, with the West Indies captain’s picture donning shalwar-kameez and holding Pakistani flag before the mausoleum.

Welcome back dear @darensammy88

Sammy along with the PSL franchise’s chairman Javed Afirdi on Sunday paid a visit to the Quaid’s mausoleum to pay his respects.

“I am extremely honored to have visited the tomb of Mohammad Ali Jinnah founder and father of this great nation,” West Indies cricket star wrote on his official Twitter account after the visit.

“A legend whose message of faith unity and discipline can make this world a much better place. I am truly inspired.”

Daren Sammy praised the elegant design of the mausoleum and its white colour and visited the museum where Quaid’s belongings are kept.—NNI