At least six killed in blasts as Kabul marks Persian New Year

Kabul: At least six people were killed by blasts in Kabul Thursday during Persian New Year celebrations in an area of the Afghan capital, authorities said.

“Twenty-three were wounded and six people were martyred (killed) in today’s explosions in Kabul,” health ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar told AFP, with the interior ministry confirming the toll.

In a message to AFP, the Taliban denied responsibility for the attack, which police said had been caused by three remote-controlled mines — one placed in the washroom of a mosque, one behind a hospital, and one in an electricity meter.

The blasts were near Kabul University and the Karte Sakhi shrine, where many Afghans gather every year to mark Nawrooz, which is the traditional Persian New Year holiday. —AFP