ATC indicts Rao Anwaar in Naqeebullah murder case

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi today indicted former SSP Malir Rao Anwaar and other co-accused in Naqeebullah murder case.

The suspects, including Anwar, who were present in court for the hearing denied the charges as the ATC in Karachi indicted them.

The court adjourning the hearing called witnesses in the case till 11th of next month.

Naqeebullah Mehsud, a 27-year-old guy, residing from Waziristan, was killed among three others on the orders of Malir SSP Rao Anwar in January 2018, the inquiry suggested it was a, ‘extra judicial killing’ and ‘fake encounter’ .