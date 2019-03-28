Australia beat Pakistan by 80 runs, clinch ODI series

ABU DHABI: Australia won the third one-day international against Pakistan by 80 runs in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, taking an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Australia scored 266-6 in their 50 overs with Aaron Finch hitting 90 and Glenn Maxwell an aggressive 71.

Pakistan were bowled out for 186 in 44.4 overs with Imam-ul-Haq scoring 46. Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa took three wickets apiece.

Australia won the first two games in Sharjah by identical margins of eight wickets.

Brief Scores:

Australia 266-6; Pakistan 186 all out in 44.4 overs. —AFP