SHARJAH: Aaron Finch fired a century as Australia beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the first one-day international in Sharjah on Friday.

Captain Finch scored 116 to help Australia chase down a target of 281 in 49 overs. Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb were both not out with respective scores of 91 and 30.

Pakistan’s total of 280-5 was built around by a maiden century from Haris Sohail, who shot 101 not out.

Sunday’s second ODI will also be held in Sharjah.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan 280-5 in 50 overs; Australia 281-2 in 49 overs.—AFP