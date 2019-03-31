Home / Sports / Cricket / Australia beat Pakistan in fifth ODI, take series 5-0

Australia beat Pakistan in fifth ODI, take series 5-0

Australia rode on a solid 98 by Usman Khawaja and a brisk 33-ball 70 by Glenn Maxwell to post 327-7 in 50 overs before Pakistan managed 307 for 7 despite Haris Sohail's 130.