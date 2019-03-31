Australia beat Pakistan in fifth ODI, take series 5-0

DUBAI: Australia beat Pakistan by 20 runs in the fifth and final one-day international in Dubai on Sunday, sweeping the series 5-0.

Australia rode on a solid 98 by Usman Khawaja and a brisk 33-ball 70 by Glenn Maxwell to post 327-7 in 50 overs before Pakistan managed 307 for 7 despite Haris Sohail’s 130.

For Pakistan Usman Shinwari took four wickets and Junaid Khan three.

This is Australia’s eighth consecutive one-day international win after winning the last three matches in a 3-2 series win in India.

Brief Scores: Australia 327-7 in 50 overs; Pakistan 307-7 in 50 overs.—AFP