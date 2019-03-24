Home / World / Australia hit with second ‘severe’ cylcone in two days

Cyclone Veronica weakened from a category 4 storm before its core winds hit the coast near the mining centre of Port Hedland, but officials warned the system was slow moving and would continue pounding the region with gale force winds and heavy rain for 24 to 48 hours.