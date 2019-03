Sharjah: Aaron Finch’s fine century drove Australia to a convincing eight-wicket win over a new-look Pakistan in the second one-day international on Sunday.

The Australian skipper scored 155 off 143 balls for his 13th one-day international century that helped his team overhaul the 284-run target in 48 overs on a flat Sharjah stadium pitch.

