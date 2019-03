Balloting for government Hajj Scheme will be held today.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri will perform the balloting.

The results of balloting will be uploaded on official web site of Ministry of Religious Affairs and applicants will also be informed via SMS. The spokesperson said 216, 542 intending Hajj pilgrims submitted their applications till Monday for Hajj this year.