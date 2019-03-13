Be careful if you update WhatsApp latest version

Web Desk: WhatsApp users are reporting a major issue with the app’s new beta update. Several users worldwide complaining about a bug in the app that is deleting media files on Android devices hence, beta users are recommended not to update the app for now.

Since the rollout of the new beta update (Android 2.19.66 version) the issue has been reported repeatedly on Twitter by several users.

After downloading the update, users complain that the media files shared on a group chat become inaccessible on the app itself. The files can still be seen on the smartphone’s gallery though.

@WhatsApp@WABetaInfo#whatsapp#whatsappbeta

In my chats, there are no images/video/voice messages visible. Neither in the media tab in the profile.

Status has a similar problem. Images/videos I can find in the gallery but what with voice messages? Beta bug? (2.19.67) pic.twitter.com/HPeRhjz00V — Philipp Kirschner (@philippk_94) March 8, 2019

A few users mentioned that the WhatsApp Status feature is also buggy in the latest update, as the display picture of contact is being shown grey when opened under the status window. Others stated that the statuses of their contacts are either blocked or appear black when opened. The same issue has also been reported on the Android 2.19.67 version.