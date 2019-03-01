Bilawal criticises PTI govt decision to not attend OIC meeting

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday opposed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s decision to not attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Abu Dhabi.

“Unfortunate government has decided not to attend OIC. Important international forums must be engaged at this critical time. To put Pakistan’s point of views across and expose India’s belligerence & naked aggression. Cutting your nose to spite your face is never a great strategy, Bilawal said in a Tweet today.

Earlier, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmoud Qureshi boycotted OIC meeting being held in Abu Dhabi in protest against the participation of Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj at the meeting as a guest of honour.

“However, Pakistan is sending its envoys to look into their resolutions tabled at OIC. I have asked them to oppose any resolution that favours India,” Qureshi told the joint session of the parliament held in Islamabad today. —PPI