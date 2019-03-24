Bilawal on ‘Save father’ mission: Fawad

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was out on the ‘Save Father’ mission.

Addressing a media conference here at Press Information Department (PID), he said that after this mission, Bilawal would also have to start ‘Abbu Nikalo’ (Release father) movement. It was very unfortunate that when Asif Ali Zardari was being investigated for Rs 5000 billion alleged corruption, his son was threatening a ‘train march’, the minister remarked.

To a question, Chaudhry Fawad said that it was ironic that Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and Khursheed Shah were now worried about democracy and Pakistan, asserting that today, the Maulana seemed more worried about being away from Islamabad, and not Islam.

Since 1988, he said, the Maulana for the first time, had been out of the parliament.Fawad opined that in the absence of Fazalur Rehman, the parliament appeared even more peaceful and working effectively, he added.

To another question, he said that Bilawal Bhutto should also have seen Khursheed Shah’s pictures with terrorists; and added that no one could be removed from his parliamentray office on the basis of mere pictures. He said that the PPP chairman would have to change his narrative in this regard.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that National Action Plan had been initiated in 2014, and all political parties played their role in this regard, citing that the then PPP government had launched a successful operation against terrorists in Swat, while the PML-N government achieved success in North and South Waziristan under NAP, and the incumbent PTI government was removing lacunae in the National Action Plan.

He said that NAP was not a political matter, but an issue of the writ of the state, and it was equally beneficial for all political parties.

Responding to reporters’ queries, the minister said that the opposition parties were free to lodge their protests; however, no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands by throwing stones at policemen and the media persons and ransacking the public and private properties under the garb of protest demonstrations.

The PTI government did not impose Anti-Terrorism Act on the detained workers of opposition parties, he said and recalled that the past governments had imposed this act on the PTI workers and even its chairman during the party’s sit-in in Islamabad.