ISLAMABAD: Balochistan National Party Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on matters pertaining to Balochistan.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and former captain of Pakistan Cricket Team Javed Miandad called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Tuesday.

They exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.