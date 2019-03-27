Home / SCI-TECH / Bodybags, rats, waste: Disaster response turns to VR for grim training

As around 40 police officers watch her progress on a large screen, officer Chanika Sookreang's digital double goes from body to body in the ruined city, photographing tattoos, faces -- anything that can later be used to establish who the victim was.