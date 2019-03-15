ISLAMABAD: Former member state Capital Development Authority (CDA), Brigadier (retd) Asad Munir allegedly committed suicide at Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad on night between Thursday and Friday.

According to police, Asad Munir committed suicide, and his body was found hanging with a fan in his flat located in the Diplomatic Enclave.

Before committing suicide Asad Munir also wrote a suicide note addressed to Chief Justice of Pakistan. In the suicide note, Asad Munir wrote: “I’m committing suicide to avoid humiliation, being handcuffed and paraded in front of media…I’m giving my life in the hope that you’ll bring positive changes in system where incompetent people r playing with life & honor of citizens in name of accountability.”

NAB had accused Munir of misusing his authority and restoring a plot in F-11 area in Islamabad.

He was also the former director of intelligence agency Peshawar. —PPI