British airshow crash pilot cleared over 11 deaths

London: A pilot who crashed his plane at a British air show in 2015, killing 11 men, was cleared of manslaughter charges on Friday.

Andrew Hill, 54, was attempting a loop at the Shoreham Airshow on the southern English coast on August 22, 2015 when he lost control of his Hawker Hunter vintage military jet.

It crashed onto a road and exploded in a fireball. Hill survived after being thrown clear from the wreckage.

Jurors at England’s Old Bailey Central Criminal Court in London found Hill not guilty on 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence.

“I’m truly sorry for the part I played in their deaths and it is they that I will remember for the rest of my life,” Hill said afterwards outside court, reading out the names of those killed.

Hawker Hunter planes were a mainstay of Britain’s Royal Air Force in the 1950s and early 1960s.

The prosecution alleged that former RAF and British Airways pilot Hill had been flying too low as he attempted the disastrous stunt.

But Hill said he blacked out in the air, having experienced “cognitive impairment” brought on by hypoxia possibly due to the effects of G-force.

In 2017 a report by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch found the disaster was caused by pilot error after the plane was too slow and too low during the loop manoeuvre.

Relatives of those killed wept in court as the verdicts were read out.

Rebecca Smith, from law firm Irwin Mitchell which represents 17 people affected by the crash, said afterwards attention would now turn to the inquests.

“While the criminal trial purely looked into the actions of the pilot involved, the inquest will be able to investigate the wider organisation and planning of the event,” the lawyer said.

“Hopefully then the families and those affected will finally have all the answers they need to be able to begin to move on from this tragedy.”—AFP