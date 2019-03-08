Case registered against Indian pilots for destroying trees in Balakot

BALAKOT: The Forest Department lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the Indian pilots for destroying trees in Jaba village, Balakot.

According to the details, officials of the Forest Department on Friday had lodged a case against unidentified pilots of Indian Air Force for dropping their payload at a ‘forest reserve’ in Balkot and destroying valuable 19 trees. Sources said that the payload that was dropped from Indian crafts had demanded 19 pine trees worth Rs190 million.

The sources said that the federal government was also mulling to register a complaint against India of ‘eco terrorism’ at the United Nations.

Earlier, Climate Change Minister Malik Amin Aslam had said that Indian pilots had targeted a ‘forest reserve’ and the government was undertaking an environmental impact assessment and would lodge a complaint against India at the UN and other international forums.

It is pertinent to mention here that as per a US General Assembly resolution, “Destruction of the environment, not justified by military necessity and carried out wantonly, is clearly contrary to existing international law.”

At least19 pine trees, worth Rs190mn were damaged due to the payload dropped by the Indian aircrafts in Balakot, sources in Forest Department had told on March 6.

The sources had said that the Forest Department had sent a final report in this regard to the federal government.

Observers of the United Nations, World Wide Fund (WWF) for Nature and other international environmental bodies will also visit Jaba village, area of Balakot on Thursday.

The international observers will prepare a comprehensive report on damage to environment due to the payload dropped by Indian fighter jets in haste, who had violated the Line of Control (LoC) on February 26.—NNI