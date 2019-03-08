CENTCOM commander Gen Joseph lauds Pak’s role for regional peace

WASHINGTON: Head of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) General Joseph Votel has lauded Pakistan’s role for maintaining peace and stability in the region.

While giving briefing in the Senate on Friday, the general said, “We have had some success with Pakistan, they’ve been more helpful in terms of bringing the Taliban to the [peace negotiating] table. As we have requested [from] them, we have seen instances where they have taken action against the safe haven areas.”

He said Pakistan’s role for bringing Taliban on the table of talks is appreciable.

Replying to a question about withdrawal of the troops from Afghanistan, the Centcom chief said “We have not been directed to withdraw. There are no orders to withdraw anything.”

The political conditions of where we are in the reconciliation right now don’t merit withdrawal,” he said.

Earlier on January 17, a United States (US) delegation headed by its Special Envoy for Afghan Reconciliation Process Zalmay Khalilzad and Commander Resolute Support Mission General Austin Scott Miller, had called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) the meeting discussed regional security environment and Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

The US delegation had appreciated Pakistan’s resolve towards Afghan peace process for bringing peace and stability in the region.

On the occasion, General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated that peace in Afghanistan is important for Pakistan and assured continued efforts for enduring peace and stability in the region.—NNI