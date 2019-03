A graceful change of guards ceremony was held at Mazar-e-Iqbal in Lahore on Saturday morning in connection with Pakistan Day.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force assumed guards’ durty at the Mazar.

Base Commander of PAF, Air Commodore Syed Sabahat Hassan, who was chief guest on this occasion, laid floral wreath on behalf of Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force and People of Pakistan.

He also offered Fateha and recorded impressions in the visitors’ book.