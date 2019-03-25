China buys 290 Airbus A320 and 10 A350 airliners: French presidency

PARIS: China on Monday signed a huge deal to buy 290 Airbus A320 and 10 A350 airliners, the French presidency announced.

The signing of the deal came as Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks at the Elysee Palace with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron who welcomed the sale as “an excellent signal” of the strength of trade between the two countries.

The order, originally for 184 A320s for 13 Chinese airlines, was announced during Macron’s state visit to China in January 2018. It was signed in Paris by Airbus and the China Aviation Supplies Holding Company. —AFP