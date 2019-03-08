CJCSC General Zubair expresses satisfaction on Navy’s preparedness

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat on Friday visited Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.

The CJCSC was received by Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi upon his arrival at the Naval Headquarters.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair was given a detailed briefing on operational preparedness of the Pakistan Navy in the prevailing situation of cross border provocation from the Indian side.

General Hayat expressed his satisfaction on operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy.

The situation between the neighbouring countries turned hostile in a tit-for-tat airstrikes following the Pulwama attack that killed over 40 Indian troops in occupied Kashmir on Feb 14.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan Navy detected an Indian submarine recently and successfully foiled its bid to intrude into the Pakistani waters.

According to a statement, the Pakistan Navy detected an Indian submarine and stopped it from entering into the Pakistani waters.

The Pakistan Navy, owing to its high professionalism, thwarted every single attempt of the Indian submarine in its futile effort to avoid being located in the seas.—NNI