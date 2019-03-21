CJP seeks reply from NAB over alleged suicide note of Asad Munir

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa Thursday took notice of the alleged suicide note of Brigadier (retd) Asad Munir and sought reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over the matter.

The CJP took suo motu notice on a letter addressed to him allegedly written by Asad Munir after receiving the letter by the Registrar Office of Supreme Court on Wednesday.

In the alleged letter addressed to the CJP, Munir gave details of the allegations levelled against him and the way he was treated by the NAB officers.—APP