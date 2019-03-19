Climate change Minister lauded for making weather pleasant

Web Desk: After the killing of few trees in Pakistan by Indian Air force, Federal Minister of Climate Change took it as a mission to plant as many trees as possible.

Referring to tsunami project, Federal Minister of Climate Change Zartaj Gul said that the massive plantation of trees has brought enough rains and snowfall. “If we keep growing trees at current speed, we will soon make Pakistan green again,” she added.

Zartaj is on a mission to make Pakistan green and clean. In a video, she can be seen trekking in Islamabad’s beautiful National Park!

Trekking in National Park, Islamabad today.. Let us avoid littering please. 🚯 Keep our country clean. 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/boKMg2Udoe — Zartaj Gul Wazir (@zartajgulwazir) March 17, 2019

She requested, “Please, keep the plastic bags and bottles with you and do not throw them in the park.” Internet users believe that right after Zartaj’s been appointed as the Minister for Climate change, the climate of Pakistan has changed ‘romantically’.

It’s the beauty of a sincere Government doing the magic, as heavens opening so frequently in Pakistan! ☁️⛈🌦🌧🌨 pic.twitter.com/6y3hBWxMB3 — Zartaj Gul Wazir (@zartajgulwazir) March 15, 2019

Here is how people responded

Good reply. No doubt Imran khan cabinet is best ever. 100 /100 — Sprinter (@SanaullahGill1) March 16, 2019