CM Balochistan visits flood hit areas of Lasbela

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Sunday said approximately 200000 to 250000 flood affected people were being provided relief in respective areas along with all provision of facilities.

He expressed these views while talking to media during his visiting at Lahkara area of Lasbela district which was affected in rain flood few days ago.

Chief Minister Balochistan also listened problems of flood victims in holding an open court (Kahchari ) at same area.

Chief Mister said all deputy commissioners had been directed to complete losses reports of flood stricken areas soon in order to ensure their help in next phase, adding that rain and snow spell continue in various part of province which are being monitored by DCs.

He said measures would be taken to construct pavement of channel in Porali and building Dam in Lasbela which could be reduced water related issues in the area, adding that recently rain ended prolong drought and all dams were filled from rain water.

Jam Kamal Khan said his government was taking all efforts to establish houses for victims of flood hit areas in order to support them at each level, adding masses could not leave alone in difficulties and it was only regime that all ministers stood with government for helping to public.

“80 percent of agriculture and Livestock depended on rain water and recently rain would provide benefits farmers”, he said.

He appreciated all rescue teams including DCs, Levies force, police, Frontier Corps Balochistan and Pakistan Army over their exemplary performances during rescue campaign in flood hit areas, who had saved many people and they submerged in rain water.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan was accompanied by Information Minister Zahoor Buledi and Home Minister Ziaullah Langov. Chief Minister and ministers also inspected flood hit areas to review facilities of the victims through helicopter.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Lasbela, Shabir Ahemed Mengal briefed Chief Minister Balochistan about provision of facilities to victims and working of rehabilitation of flood hit areas of Lasbela in detail.—APP