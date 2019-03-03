CM Murad rejects claims of non-cooperation with NAB

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday rejected claims that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led provincial government was not cooperating with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in its probe into graft cases against party leaders and other government officials.

“We are ready to extend cooperation as per the law. There is no truth in the claims that [the government] is not cooperating with NAB,” he said while speaking to the media here.

To a question about criticism of state institutions, the chief minister said his party leadership had not restrained any minister from making statements but they should not also issue remarks targeting institutions.

Earlier speaking at a session of the Karachi Literature Festival, he said India was spreading anarchy in the region because of its internal matters, adding that the opposition stood by the government against Indian aggression.

He said the PPP had always tried to take the opposition along on the matters concerning the country’s sovereignty. Pakistan has always talked about peace and maintaining better ties with countries, he added.

Shah slammed Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s decision to not attend Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) foreign ministers’ meet in protest against its invitation to the Indian foreign minister. —NNI