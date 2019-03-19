COAS, Bahrain National Guard commander discuss matters of mutual, professional interests

RAWALPINDI: Lieutenant General Sheikh Mohamed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al-Khalifa, Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Tuesday.

During the meeting matters of mutual, professional interest and overall regional security situation were discussed. Both sides agreed to further enhance military cooperation between the two countries. The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace and stability.