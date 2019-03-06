COAS, German Chief of Defence Staff discuss regional security

RAWALPINDI: Germany’s Chief of Defence Staff on Wednesday visited General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpinid and called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Matters of mutual interest, defence, regional security, Pakistan-India tension and other issues were came under discussion during the meeting, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Talking to COAS Bajwa, the Chief of Defence Staff hailed Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and praised Pakistani armed forces’ services for United Nations peacekeeping mission.

German Chief of Defence Staff also lied a floral wreath at Yadgar-i-Shuhada (Monument to Martyrs) the monument at GHQ.

Earlier in the day, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said that it was up to India to reciprocate Pakistan’s peace gestures or escalate tensions between the two nuclear powers.

“We feel that now the ball is in the Indian court. Should they decide to escalate, the situation will go bad,” he said in an interview with CNN.

DG ISPR said the two neighbouring countries were close to war after the ingress by Indian warplanes into Pakistan.—NNI