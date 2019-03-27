Committee formed to facilitate Sikh pilgrims after opening of Kartarpur Corridor

This was stated by the Information Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry while briefing media persons about the decisions made in the cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the corridor will be opened for the Sikh community to travel to the Kartarpur shrine by November this year.

He said the Cabinet also approved 2 billion rupees Ramzan package to provide relief to people.

The Minister said the subsidy will be given on daily-use items on Utility Store Corporation.

The Cabinet also approved a new revolutionary civil aviation policy to pro-actively promote tourism and give boost to aviation industry in the country.

Fawad Hussain said facilities, including reduction in traveling expenses and cuts in taxes, worth 3.8 billion rupees will be offered to promote tourism and aviation sector.

He said a new visa regime has already been introduced under the Prime Minister’s vision to promote tourism.

Information Minister said all agreements with international airlines will be reviewed.