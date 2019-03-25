Common silent symptoms of Thyroid disorder

Web Desk: Hashimoto thyroiditis is the most common cause of hypothyroidism, this disease also called chronic lymphocytic thyroiditis. The most common cause of the disease is iodine deficiency.
Thyroid can be dangerous due to its multiple effects. It increases the basal metabolic rate in the cells, maintains normal body temperature, stimulates protein synthesis, increases the use of glucose and fats for energy production, reduces blood cholesterol levels, affects heart rate and blood pressure and also accelerates body rate.
Silent signs of Hyperthyroidism
Hyperthyroidism is a condition where the thyroid gland produces excess thyroid hormones. This condition affects about 2% of the female population. It is often characterized by an enlarged thyroid gland.
The symptoms can include:
- Increased heartbeat
- Muscle weakness
- Perspiration
- Weight loss
- Fatigue
- Poor sleep
- Irritability
Identifiable signs of hyperthyroidism include:
- Goiter
- Clubbing of fingers
- Restlessness
- Hyperpigmentation
- Muscle wasting
- Hand tremors
- Tachycardia
- Increased reflexes
Signs of Hypothyroidism
Hypothyroidism is identified by a low thyroid-stimulating hormone in the blood. It affects a large number of women than men.
The symptoms can include:
- Fatigue
- Depression
- Weight gain
- Lack of motivation
- Slow recovery from injury
- Constipation
- Slow gut motility
- Cold extremities
- Low body temperature
Some visible signs of low thyroid function can include:
- Thinning and loss of hair
- Thinning of the outer part of the eyebrow
- Swelling and puffy face
- Overweight
- Dry brittle hair
- Dry skin