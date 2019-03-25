Common silent symptoms of Thyroid disorder

Web Desk: Hashimoto thyroiditis is the most common cause of hypothyroidism, this disease also called chronic lymphocytic thyroiditis. The most common cause of the disease is iodine deficiency.

Thyroid can be dangerous due to its multiple effects. It increases the basal metabolic rate in the cells, maintains normal body temperature, stimulates protein synthesis, increases the use of glucose and fats for energy production, reduces blood cholesterol levels, affects heart rate and blood pressure and also accelerates body rate.

Silent signs of Hyperthyroidism

Hyperthyroidism is a condition where the thyroid gland produces excess thyroid hormones. This condition affects about 2% of the female population. It is often characterized by an enlarged thyroid gland.

The symptoms can include:

Increased heartbeat

Muscle weakness

Perspiration

Weight loss

Fatigue

Poor sleep

Irritability

Identifiable signs of hyperthyroidism include:

Goiter

Clubbing of fingers

Restlessness

Hyperpigmentation

Muscle wasting

Hand tremors

Tachycardia

Increased reflexes

Signs of Hypothyroidism

Hypothyroidism is identified by a low thyroid-stimulating hormone in the blood. It affects a large number of women than men.

The symptoms can include:

Fatigue

Depression

Weight gain

Lack of motivation

Slow recovery from injury

Constipation

Slow gut motility

Cold extremities

Low body temperature

Some visible signs of low thyroid function can include: