Conspiracies of anti-Islam forces to be foiled: Afridi

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi on Sunday said that anti-Islam forces had been active to conspire against Muslims but their nefarious designs would be foiled through our unity and steadfastness.

He stated this while addressing at Young Leaders Summit 2019 held here at Convention Centre with the theme of `Empowering Youth – Empowering Pakistan’.

The minister expressed the government’s resolve to face conspiracies against Muslims with courage and steadfastness. The anti-Islam forces were trying to hammer their ideology but all their efforts would go in-vain because of our strong belief on Allah and Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), he added.

He said the Lord who has created this earth was responsible for our livelihood or other needs and strong belief on Him was required to get success in this world and hereafter.

Afridi said that enemies of Islam were busy in hatching conspiracies against Muslims but they would face them through perseverant attitude following the Islamic teachings in letter and spirit.

Citing Islamic history, the minister said that followers of Islam rendered great sacrifices and this religion would remain forever because every Muslim loves it more than his or her life.

The minister also advised Pakistan’s enemies to take corrective measures, otherwise they will have to pay. He said that nation was very much aware about threats around it and people of Pakistan will not compromise on anything against their land.

He said that minorities’ rights were being protected and would be safeguarded because our religion teaches us to give them their due rights.

Sheheryar Afridi also urged the youth to follow teachings of Islam in their real life and foil the designs of anti-Muslims.

He said that incumbent government was representing the people of Pakistan in a real manner and all the decisions in this country would be made in national interests rather than surrendering on the others call.

The minister said that any effort of adventurism against Pakistan would be retaliated strongly because the entire nation stands united against the enemies of the country.

Later, the minister along with the participants raised slogans `Pakistan Zindabad’ and `Pak Armed Forces Zindabad’ to give a clear message that people and Armed Forces of Pakistan know how to defend their country. —APP