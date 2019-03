A banking court in Karachi on Monday extended the interim bail of former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and other accused in the money laundering case till next hearing.

Former president, Zardari was not present as the hearing commenced, his sister, Talpur was in attendance for the case proceeding.

The court reserved the decision till 15th of this month on shifting the case from banking court to NAB court Islamabad.