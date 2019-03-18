Court extends judicial remand of Aleem Khan till April 2

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday extended Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan’s judicial remand till April 2 in a case pertaining to his offshore companies and alleged possession of assets beyond his known sources of income.

As the hearing resumed, Khan’s defence counsel argued that a reference against his client had not been filed yet. To which the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) prosecutor responded that a final report against him was being compiled.

He was produced before the court as his judicial remand expired today. He was sent to jail on March 5 after the court dismissed NAB’s appeal to extend his physical remand in their custody.

He was arrested by the NAB in Lahore on February 6. He faces multiple inquiries, including one involving offshore company Hexam Investment Overseas Ltd, one for owning assets beyond his known sources of income, and inquiries into his involvement in the Park View Housing Society, River Age Housing Society, and Multan Road.

Subsequently, he resigned as Punjab’s local government minister.

During the last hearing of the case, the accountability court in Lahore had extended the judicial remand of Khan until March 18.—INP