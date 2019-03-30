Court extends physical remand of Siraj Durrani until April 12

KARACHI: An accountability court on Saturday extended physical remand of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani until April 12 in assets beyond means case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had sought 15 days’ physical remand of Durrani for further questioning in the case.

Siraj Durrani told the court that the NAB officers repeatedly asking him same questions, which he had already replied. “They are not questioning me about any new matter,” he said.

The People’s Party workers present outside the court premises welcomed the party leader when NAB officials brought Durrani in an armored vehicle to produce before the court.

The NAB prosecutor said in the court that the evidence about purchase of vehicles and property has been found. He claimed that the investigation has found evidence of money laundering against Agha Siraj Durrani.

He said no more questioning will be required from Agha Siraj after the accused on bail will record their statements. The NAB will inform the high court if the accused on bail will not join the investigation, the counsel further said.

He said the people who didn’t have a motorbike holding millions of rupees bank accounts. The investigation trying to collect substantial evidence against them, he added.

Talking to media Durrani said that he will go to any forum for justice adding that he hopes justice from the accountability court.

Sindh Assembly Speaker said he is imprisoned and not being allowed to meet anyone.

Replying a question he said any alliance between the MQM and the PTI would have no impact on the PPP government, which is ruling the province and it it would remain in power, Durrani stressed.

He said these things are part of the politics, ” we are working to continue our government in Sindh”. He said “I will do what the law says,” adding that “nothing comes to surface (against him) in the NAB investigations till now”. —NNI