Court indicts Pervaiz Ashraf, Baber Awan in Nandipur project case

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court (AC) on Monday indicted seven persons including former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Asharf and ex-law minister Dr. Baber Awan in Nandipur Power Project reference.

The court directed the prosecution to produce witnesses and evidence in the case on |

next hearing.

AC Judge Arshad Malik conducted hearing on a National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s

reference regarding delay in execution of power project. Raja Perviaz Asharf, Dr Baber

Awan and other accused appeared before the court in compliance of court summons.

AC Judge read the charge-sheet in presence of the accused persons, which stated that former minister for water and power Pervaiz Asharaf and ex-law minister Dr. Baber Awan deliberately delayed the project with connivance of other accused and caused Rs 27 billion

loss to national kitty. However, the accused rejected the allegations.

During hearing, Awan prayed the court to conduct hearing of the reference on daily basis

and summon witnesses on Tuesday. He stated that they had been facing media trial for

seven years.

However, the NAB prosecutor opposed the request and argued that the witnesses need preparation before testimony.

At this, the court sought evidence from the prosecution and adjourned the case on March 19.

The court observed that it would conclude the trial early. The prosecution would produce

witness Muhammad Naeem on next date of hearing.

It may be mentioned here that seven persons including Pervaiz Ashraf, Baber Awan, former federal secretaries Masood Chishti, Riaz Kiani, Shahid Rafi, former consultant Shameela Mehmood and joint secretary Riaz Mehmood had been nominated in the case.—APP