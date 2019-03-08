Courts not responsible of cases still pending to be wrapped up: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa said on Friday that courts are not responsible of the cases still pending to be wrapped up.

“If 25 percent vacant seats of judges are filled, then the pending cases will be end in a year or two,” he said.

“The pending cases in courts have exceeded by 1.9 million. Only 3000 judges are present for to cater to a population of 221 to 222 million people,” notified the CJP.

Comparing national and international courts, he said that the Supreme Court wrapped up a total of 26,000 cases last year, while the US Supreme Court managed to only wrap up 80 to 90 cases.

However; the judicial system is still trying to wrap up the pending cases even with the shortage of judges.—NNI