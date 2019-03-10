CPEC ll agreement made with China, says Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said Pakistan had made an agreement for phase two of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) agreement with China.

“When we came into power, media unleashed speculations that the CPEC is in danger. However, I can say it categorically that the CPEC is facing no peril today,” Shah Mehmood Qureshi said while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would work in collaboration with China for eradicating poverty from the country.

To a query about the ongoing tensions with India, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan wanted peace with India, but it did not mean that it would compromise on the issue of Kashmir.

“India should not misconceive that it could change the situation of Kashmir through intimidation. The neighbouring country should cogitate on what gave birth to the fresh freedom movements in Kashmir,” he said.

He said innocent citizens of the valley were being butchered and funerals were taking place. He said had he been the foreign minister of India, he could not sleep in the night.

He said Pakistan had this in mind that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would do something despicable prior to the upcoming elections. “I convened a meeting of ambassadors several weeks before the Pulwama attack and told that something might happen.”

Shah Mehmood Qureshi also said the foreign minister of Germany would soon visit Pakistan. He said Pakistan was going to strike a fresh deal with the European Union this month.—INP