Cyclone batters Mozambique coastal city

Maputo: Tropical cyclone Idai battered Mozambique’s coastal city of Beira leaving its 530,000 residents cut off Friday after power cables were downed and communications severed following nationwide flooding that killed 66 people.

“There is no communication with Beira. Houses and trees were destroyed and pylons downed,” an official at the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) told AFP.

Officials did not report any confirmed deaths, but local Beira station STV reported the death of a child in Manica province west of Beira, apparently the victim of a falling roof.

“There was no tsunami-type storm but Beira and Chinde (400 kilometres, 250 miles northeast of Beira on the coast) were badly hit,” added the NIDM official.

Another official, Pedro Armando Alberto Virgula, in Chinde, said a hospital, police station and seven schools there lost their roofs and four houses were destroyed.

Virgula added that efforts were ongoing to assess the damage caused after Idai made landfall late on Thursday.

Local officials said that this week’s heavy rains claimed 66 lives, injured 111 people and displaced 17,000 people.

The World Food Programme (WFP) said it would move 20 tonnes of emergency food aid to the affected areas.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs had warned that the storm could bring winds of up to 190 kilometres per hour (118 miles per hour).

– ‘Substantial devastation’ –

At least 126 people have been killed in Mozambique, Malawi and South Africa as heavy rains hit the region over the past week, affecting more than one million people, officials said.

Late on Wednesday, Mozambique’s national carrier LAM said it was cancelling all flights to Beira and Quelimane, which is also on the coast, as well as to Chomoio, which is inland.

But many passengers were unaware of the cancellations, leaving hundreds stranded at Maputo International Airport.

Heavy rains in neighbouring Malawi have affected almost one million people and claimed 56 lives according to the latest government toll.

Authorities there have opened emergency relief camps where malaria and shortages of supplies have led to dire conditions, according to AFP correspondents.

Malawian President Peter Mutharika this week declared a natural disaster.

South African charity Gift of the Givers previously warned of “substantial devastation with massive flooding both from river and sea” when Idai made landfall.

The group has said it was ready to deploy 70 staff, along with 4×4 vehicles, boats, and jetskis to help with rescue efforts.

Mozambique’s weather service has warned that heavy rain will continue to batter Beira and surrounding areas until Sunday.

Mozambique and Malawi, two of the poorest countries in the world, are prone to deadly flooding during the rainy season and chronic drought during the dry season. —AFP