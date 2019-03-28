Dating app developed especially for Muslims

Web Desk: A British entrepreneur Shahzad Younas has designed a dating application especially for the Muslim community. Shahzad is the founder and chief executive of Muslim dating website and app ‘Muzmatch’.

While addressing a group of high profile potential investors, he said, “Muslims don’t date, we marry.”

Shahzad and his partner Ryan Brodie had entered a global competition to win backing from prestigious Silicon Valley investment firm Y Combinator.

Shahzad also detailed about his dating app, saying that the investors were soon bursting into laughter at how keen he was in formulating a networking forum for Muslims.

The ‘Muzmatch’ was given $1.5m in 2017, today it has more than one million registered users across the UK and some 90 other countries.

“At the time there were either these really basic websites for Muslims or big dating apps that didn’t quite get our culture,” says Shahzad, who was born and bred in Manchester.

“In the Muslim community, a lot of us did, and still do, rely on matchmakers [to find a wife or husband]. These are ‘aunties’ in the community who know families, and who would match up a son with another family’s daughter.”