Deepika, Ranveer become parents

Web Desk: Ranveer and Deepika are the most loved couple, who tied the knot last year in Italy. After the marriage of celebrities, their fans wait for the next good news.

Before fans asked them for their baby plans. The couple were introduced by Varun Dhawan as his ‘adopted parents’ in a video.

It happened when Varun suddenly met Deepika and Ranveer on his way to London. He shared the goofy video on his Instagram story.

The video featured the couple, in which called the couple as his ‘adopted parents.”

He starts the video by shouting, “London touchdown… meet my adopted parents.” Deepika can be seen bursts out laughing while Ranveer also produced a smile.

Deepika intervened to add that there’s been no dereliction of “parental” duties by the “adopted parents”: “We made sure he had his dinner… we made sure he slept well… we made sure he had his breakfast…” and she went on.