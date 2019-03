Karachi: Cameron Delport smashed 117 runs to guide Islamabad United to 238 in the twenty Seventh match of Pakistan Super League season 4 (PSL 4) against Lahore Qalandars on Saturday at National Stadium.

Earlier Lahore Qalandars had won the toss and chose to field first.

Islamabad United have set the victory target of 239 runs for Lahore Qalandars.